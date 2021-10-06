Xbox Game Pass Loses Five Games, About to Lose Six More

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have lost not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games, and the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is about to lose six more. More specifically, if you’ve been looking for Ikenfell, Night in the Woods, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Kathy Rain, and Drake Hollow in the Xbox Game Pass library to no success, it’s because they’ve all been removed, and right now, there’s no word of when any of them will return.

Unfortunately, the bleeding will continue on October 15. Next week, the five games above will be joined by Heave Ho (PC), Katana Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC), Tales of Vesperia HD (Console and PC), Scourgebringer (Cloud, Console, and PC), Gonner2 (Cloud, Console, and PC), and The Swords of Ditto (PC).

Just like the games already gone, there’s no word when or if any of these six games will return. That said, until they are gone, subscribers can purchase each game with a special 20 discount which is only available to subscribers of the subscription service.

While there’s plenty of games leaving, there are also plenty of games coming. From now until October 15, seven new games will be added, including new releases Back 4 Blood and The Good Life. And as you will know, the Game Pass library is vast and brimming with great games, so the departure of the eleven games above isn’t that noteworthy, as there’s still plenty of games to play, including quite a few that are better than every single one of these departing games.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available — for $10 and $15, respectively — via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.