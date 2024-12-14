Xbox Fans Have 24 Hours to Get Xbox One Exclusive Before It’s Gone Forever

Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have 24 hours to get an Xbox One exclusive before it’s delisted and gone forever. The Xbox game in question hails from 2018, a year defined by releases such as Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Far Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Monster Hunter: World, Dead Cells, Return of Obra Dinn, Fallout 76, Subnautica, Hitman 2, and Sea of Thieves.

While Sea of Thieves ended up being the biggest release from Xbox of 2018, and arguably of the Xbox One generation, this wasn’t quite the case when it released. In 2018, Sea of Thieves launched to mixed reviews and an underwhelming reception from consumers. Only over time did it grow into the popular and fan-favorite game it is today. At the time, in 2018, the standout Xbox release was actually Forza Horizon 4, which is being delisted from sale tomorrow on December 15.

News that the game was being removed from the Xbox Store, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass was first relayed back in the summer. At the time, all of the game’s DLC was removed, but the game was to remain on sale until December 15. Fast-forward, and December 15 is only one day away.

Why is the game being delisted? The same reason most games are delisted: licensing issues. Those who own Forza Horizon 4 will continue to be able to play it as normal. This includes both offline and online content. Those who don’t own it will never be able to own it unless they find second-hand physical copy. There could be brand new physical copies out in the wild, but there is unlikely many due to the game being six years old and outdated due to new releases in the Forza series. Meanwhile, digitally the game will be gone. There will be absolutely no option to purchase it digitally after December 15.

“On December 15, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from stores and Xbox Game Pass,” read a statement at the time. “This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online, and multiplayer features; physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and will be able to use online features.”

For those unfamiliar with the game, Forza Horizon 4 — from UK developer Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios — is the fourth game in the Forza Horizon series and the 11th total entry in the Forza series. It has since been followed by direct sequel Forza Horizon 5 in 2021 and 2023’s Forza Motorsport.

While the game released during the Xbox One generation, it is playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. It has also been “optimized” for these machines.

