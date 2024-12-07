Xbox Series X Fans Surprised With Free Download for Major New Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a free download for a major new release. December is historically a slow month for video game releases. In fact, for most of gaming history, December has been a dead zone for video game releases, especially the second half of the month. The latter has not changed, but the former has started to change as games get increasingly desperate to find space in a crowded release calendar and hit yearly targets, and thus end up positioned in the first two weeks of the final month.

This December, there are a few notable releases, including Infinity Nikki, The Thing: Remastered, Marvel Rivals, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, and Besiege, which is finally coming to PlayStation and NIntendo consoles. More notable than all of these releases — perhaps other than Marvel Rivals — is new MachineGames and Bethesda release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Unfortunately, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is not free. Rather it costs $69.99, however, it is included with some Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Those that don’t have $70 or an Xbox Game Pass subscription will not be able to enjoy the new Indiana Jones game, but they can enjoy a freebie released alongside it.

To compliment the release of the new game from the team behind the Wolfenstein series, there has been a new and free Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dynamic theme released for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

In this instance, dynamic is used to refer to a non-static theme. There isn’t much movement to the theme though. Rather the dynamic nature — some vines moving around — is very subtle. This has been consistent of every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series dynamic theme released so far. Also like previous dynamic themes released for the pair of consoles, there is no special music or sounds.

How long this freebie is going to be available we don’t know. The lack of information about availability suggest it is a permanent offer though. Bolstering this is the fact that every dynamic theme released for Xbox Series X|S so far is still available, with no exceptions.

