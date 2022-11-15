Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022

Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.

The full lineup of new Xbox Game Pass games for November can be found below:

New Xbox Game Pass Games for November 2022

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Somerville (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available Today

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

The two day-one releases out now are Pentiment and Somerville, both of which are games which people have been quite interested in for some time now. The former is a game set in 16th century Bavaria which comes from acclaimed developer Obsidian Entertainment. Somerville is the first game that developer Jumpship has put out, but the studio's co-founder, Dano Patti, is known as the co-founder of Playdead and a developer who worked on both Limbo and Inside. Later in the month, Lapin, Gungrave G.O.R.E, and Soccer Story will all be available as day-one releases, too.

That's a lot to look forward to later in the month with some big games already released in Xbox Game Pass prior to those. One of those games is Vampire Survivors, a game which was part of November's earlier lineup and just so happens to be one of the best Steam games (and certainly one of the best Steam Deck games) to come to Xbox's subscription service this year.

Xbox's new Xbox Game Pass games for November will be available starting today and will continue releasing throughout the rest of the month.