Xbox Game Pass Adding 4 Games Next Week on Day One of Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week add not one, not two, not three, but four games the day of their release. In 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were treated to dozens of day one releases, and it looks like 2022 is going to continue this tradition. The most notable of these games is Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, a spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege, 2022’s first big release. The moment it releases on January 20, it will be available to download and play via Xbox Game Pass.

Also on January 20, Pupperazzi will release and the moment it does Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download it. Meanwhile, this is also true for January 20’s other notable release, Windjammers 2. And then two days earlier, on January 18, Nobody Saves the World releases. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass the moment this happens.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: “For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats imaginable. Now, we face the greatest terror yet: a lethal, mutating alien parasite.”

Windjammers 2: “The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics and awesome new characters and stages, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.”

Pupperazzi: “Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.”

Nobody Saves the World: “Transform from a featureless nobody into a SLUG, a GHOST and a DRAGON in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Discover 15+ distinct Forms, mix-and-match their abilities, clear evolving dungeons and… SAVE THE WORLD!?”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.