Halo Infinite Leak Reveals 5 Upcoming Multiplayer Maps

A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed five unreleased maps, all of which are presumably coming to the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game sometime this year. Halo Infinite multiplayer has been available for roughly two months, and many players are beginning to wonder when 343 Industries will bolster the current experience with more content. Well, it looks like the studio is hard at work on at least five multiplayer maps dubbed Solitude, Bath Salts, Forbidden, Beltway, and Cataract. That said, it’s quite possible these are placeholder names, as the information comes from the game’s files, accompanied by images showing maps that are very much works-in-progress and that, in some cases, literally are stamped with “placeholder.”

As alluded, the multiplayer maps are a datamining leak, which means there’s no room to doubt the validity of the information and media, but there’s room to doubt the implications. While on the surface level it appears these are all multiplayer maps currently in development for a future update, it’s possible this is content that got cut during development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check previews for some of the maps for yourself. That said, it’s important to note that the images below represent maps that are in the early stages of development, which means they are using assets ranging from placeholder to low poly. In other words, the assets you see aren’t final. They are there to provide a general idea of the map’s design, nothing more.

Halo Infinite Unreleased Maps #HaloInfinite ➡️

✅ Bath Salts

✅ Cataract

✅ Forbidden

✅ Beltway

✅ Solitude pic.twitter.com/Iv4Dw0EXCn — Halo Leaks (@leaks_infinite) January 14, 2022

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, like you would any leak. As for 343 Industries and Xbox, neither — nor anyone involved with either — have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, the story will be updated with what is provided, salient or not.

Halo Infinite is available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the 2021 sci-fi first-person shooter — including not just the latest leaks, rumors, and speculation, but the latest official news as well — click here.