Xbox Users Can Finally Play Classic Xbox 360 Game Again

Xbox users can finally buy a classic Xbox 360 game again. One of the big selling points of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One before them, is backward compatibility. All three Xbox consoles can play a wide range of Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games. One of these games mysteriously became unpurchasable last month, and nobody knew why. It’s still unclear why the game — which retained its digital listing — couldn’t be purchased, but it’s back for sale.

At the time of the issue, there was no information or acknowledgment from any implicated party. That said, during this period, when you went to cop the game, it gave you the DLC. Xbox users only found this out when after the game was downloaded they went to boot it up and it didn’t work. That said, this is apparently no longer an issue and those who purchased the game during this time now have proper access. As for the game itself, it was the original NieR.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. It seems Square Enix and Xbox will not be publicly commenting on the situation, so don’t expect an update from their end, but it’s clear someone has been working on the problem. That said, if you’re thinking about buying the game, it may be worth waiting a bit longer just to make sure the problem is completely gone.

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass — click here or check out the links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.

H/T, Reset Era.