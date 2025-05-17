Microsoft Store Makes One of the Best Xbox Games of All Time Only $3.99

The Microsoft Store has made one of the best Xbox games of all time only $3.99 for a limited time. This Microsoft Store deal is only available until May 27, but it is available to both Xbox One users as well as Xbox Series X users. The game in question is specifically an Xbox One game, however, it does have a next-gen Xbox Series X version, hence why it it is available natively on both generations of Xbox consoles.

The discounted game was released in 2015, when it notably won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, beating the likes of Fallout 4, Bloodborne, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Rocket League, and Undertale. Some other heavy hitters from that year include Halo 5: Guardians, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Batman: Arkham Knight, Splatoon, Super Mario Maker, Star Wars Battlefront, Mortal Kombat X, and Ori and the Blind Forest. Reigning above all of these games is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is not only widely considered the best game of 2015, but one of the best games of all time, as evident by its 94 on Metacritic and the fact it ranks among the best-selling video games of all time having sold over 50 million units.

Those who have never played the legendary open-world RPG can now grab a copy on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X for just $3.99 thanks to a massive 90 percent discount. This is the cheapest price the CD Projekt Red game has ever been. Unfortunately, it does not come with either of game’s equally excellent expansions: Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone. For that you will have to upgrade to The Complete Edition, which is also on sale, but only for 80 percent off, which means it is only on sale for $9.99.

“You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game on the Microsoft Store, for those somehow unfamiliar with it. “Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.”

Those that decide to check out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt via this Microsoft Store deal should expect to dump at least 50 hours into the game just to mainline the story. Meanwhile, those that want to see the main side content will need closer to 100 hours with the RPG. And then completionists will need closer to 175 hours of free time.

