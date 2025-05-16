PS1 Game Coming to Xbox Series X Over 30 Years Later

A PS1 game, and a exclusive to the very first Sony console, is coming to Xbox consoles for the first time, over 30 years later, via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game in question technically hails from 1993, a year before the PS1 was released. And that is because in 1993 it was released in Arcades. The following year, the PS1 was released in 1994, and the game in question came to PS1, the only console it has ever come to. This is going to change though.

In addition to Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, and PS5, Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer is now also coming to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on June 5. This new release of the PS1 classic is not a remaster, let alone a remake, but there is new content for those interested in time traveling back to the mid 90s.

More specifically, this new release comes with a new “Time Attack Mode” that lets players focus on trying to complete the game as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, there are now multiple save slots instead of just one, a rewind feature, and a quick start feature. There is now also VRR support, “enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience.”

For those unfamiliar with Ridge Racer, it is because the series has essentially been dormant since 2013, with only one small, inconsequential spin-off release since then in 2016. The arcade racing series debuted back in 1993 via the game above. Upon release, it garnered positive reviews and sold well enough to birth a series of the same name, and a series that was a staple of the mid and late 1990s.

It is unlikely Bandai Namco will ever revive the series with a proper new installment, but the earlier games, and especially the first one, remain nostalgic releases that continued to be cashed in on. That said, this specific release comes the way of Hamster.

