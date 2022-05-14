New Xbox Series X Exclusive Seemingly Leaked Ahead of E3 Reveal

✖

A new Xbox Series X console exclusive has seemingly leaked ahead of what is presumably going to be an E3 reveal. While PlayStation is starting to come around to porting its games to PC, it's not really invested in the PC gaming space. And Nintendo certainly isn't. Xbox is though. So, it should come as no surprise that it's Xbox that is seemingly funding a new 4x strategy game from the creator of Civilization. If this project sounds familiar, it's because it's been floated around by rumors under the name "Project Indus." According to these rumors, the game is being worked on by Oxide Games, which brings us to today.

A new job listing out of Oxide Games relays word that it's working with a first-party publisher on its new game. What first-party publisher, the job listing doesn't say, but it specifically notes applicants should have experience with Xbox Live SDK/GDK development. It makes no mention of the equivalent for PlayStation or Nintendo.

"Oxide Games is working on a new IP AAA game with a first-party publisher, and we are looking for an experienced Platform Networking Engineer to join us," reads the job listing. "You will work in collaboration with the team to build infrastructure supporting the many aspects of rich presence, matchmaking, and communication. The ideal candidate is experienced, self-motivated, and enjoys working on cutting-edge engine technology. "

There's nothing in the job listing that suggests the game will be revealed at E3, but that's what previous rumors have claimed about the project. All of that said, take this with a grain of salt. The dots are starting to connect, but nothing here is official.