Xbox Boss Potentially Teases Long-Awaited Console Release of Popular PC Game

It seems like a notable boss at Xbox has teased that one of its most popular PC games will soon be coming to consoles. Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has made a concentrated effort to bring all of its first-party titles to Xbox consoles and PC. And while this hasn't always worked out in every instance, it seems like one of the most-requested games that fans have wanted to see on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S could be announced in the coming day.

Based on a new tweet from Xbox VP Aaron Greenburg, it seems like the Age of Empires series could finally be coming to Xbox platforms in some capacity. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, a new live stream is going to be held tomorrow on Tuesday, October 25th. And while it's not yet known what announcements will come about during the event, Greenburg teased that fans should tune in regardless of what platform they play on. With this in mind, a number of fans inferred that this could lead to a release of Age of Empires on Xbox consoles.

Assuming that the Age of Empires series does end up landing on Xbox, it would make the most sense for Age of Empires 4 to be the game that heads to consoles. Released last year, AoE 4 is the most recent installment in the long-running franchise and is likely the one that would prove to be the most popular if it did come to Xbox.

Then again, Xbox has also brought back the original three games in the Age of Empires series over the past few years as well. From 2018 through 2020, new "Definitive Edition" versions of Age of Empires, Age of Empires 2, and Age of Empires 3 all came to PC. As such, there's the chance that any of these remasters could also appear on Xbox at some point as well. Regardless of what ends up happening though, luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

Are you someone that would love to see the Age of Empires series finally become accessible on Xbox consoles? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.