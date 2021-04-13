Xbox Console Exclusive Coming to PS4 and PS5 Next Month

✖

An Xbox console exclusive is coming to PS4 and PS5 next month. Today, developer Out of the Blue Games and publisher Raw Fury announced that the former's adventure game from 2020, Call of the Sea, is shedding its Xbox console exclusivity and coming to both PlayStation consoles sometime in May. Right now, there's no word when in May this will happen, but presumably, this will change sooner rather than later, unless of course, it's a stealth drop.

The news comes the way of the game's official Twitter account and only a couple of weeks after the same Twitter account began to tease the announcement. That said, this is all the Twitter account reveals. Not only is there no word of when exactly the pair of ports will release, but there's no trailer or details on these ports.

We are excited to announce that Call of the Sea is coming to PS4 and PS5 in May 2021! pic.twitter.com/CFhCCu9E6H — Call of the Sea | Out Now! (@COTSGame) April 13, 2021

As for the game, Call of the Sea debuted back on December 8 as an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch window next-gen exclusive. In addition to these two platforms, it will also available via Xbox One and PC, the latter of which makes it not a proper exclusive, but a console exclusive. That said, at the time, there was no word of timed exclusivity, leaving many PlayStation fans with the assumption the game was not coming to PS4 or PS5, but obviously this assumption was wrong.

Call of the Sea itself is an adventure game that debuted with a Metacritic Score that ranges from 75 to 81, depending on the platform. Right now, it's unclear if this moderate critical success was matched by any type of commercial success. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 90 percent of users have reviewed the game positively across 808 reviews, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific," reads an official blurb about the game. 'Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?"

