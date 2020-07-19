Xbox Confirms What We Won't See at the Xbox Series X Event Next Week

✖

Xbox has confirmed what we won't see at next week's Xbox Series X and Xbox One event. More specifically, taking to Twitter, Xbox's Aaron Greenberg confirmed that the event will focus on games and games only. This means we won't be getting a release date or price point for the Xbox Series X. It also means we won't be hearing about the rumored Xbox Series S, a weaker, cheaper companion console to the Xbox Series X.

"I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday," said Greenberg on Twitter. "Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices, or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour-long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!"

Unfortunately, this is all Greenberg says about the event. So, while we know the event will be focused on games and games only, most of these games remain a mystery.

What we do know is going to be there is Halo Infinite. Microsoft has confirmed not only is it going to debut the title's gameplay, but we are going to see our first look at its campaign as well. We also know Psychonauts 2 will be there. Beyond this, we also expect to see a new Forza, Hellblade II, Age of Empires IV, and Everwilds. Meanwhile, it's safe to assume some other already announced Xbox Game Studios projects, like Battletoads, Wasteland 3, and CrossfireX will show up with either a new trailer or a release date where applicable.

Alongside Halo Infinite, the other big title expected to show up is Playground Games' long-rumored Fable reboot. There are also some rumblings that a Perfect Dark reboot may rear its head as well.

