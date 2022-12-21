Xbox Finally Getting One of 2022's Best Games

One of the best games that released throughout the entirety of 2022 will finally be playable on Xbox platforms soon enough. As a whole, 2022 was a bit of a down year for those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While there were some solid third-party releases on the Xbox platform this year with titles like High On Life, Elden Ring, and Persona 5 Royal, Microsoft definitely fell short on the first-party front. Despite this new game in question still not being of the first-party variety, its arrival should still make for a strong start on Xbox in the coming year.

Announced by developer Sloclap this week, the popular action game Sifu will finally be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X early next year. Originally released on PlayStation and PC platforms, Sifu is an action title with roguelike elements that proved to be one of the best-received games in the early portion of 2022. Since that time, Sifu has gone on to also release on Nintendo Switch, which left many fans wondering if an Xbox port would be coming as well. Now, this announcement has come to fruition, with Sifu planned to land on Xbox at an undetermined date in March 2023.

In case you missed it before...#Sifu is FINALLY coming to Steam and Xbox, right alongside Title Update 4: Arenas!



Test your skills and unlock new moves in a variety of new environments & challenges on more platforms than ever!



Wishlist us on @Steam 👉 https://t.co/CqDCZEYHiT pic.twitter.com/TaEVNzIXni — SifuGame (@SifuGame) December 20, 2022

Although Sifu hasn't been well-regarded enough to win many Game of the Year awards for 2022, it has been one of the best-reviewed indie titles of the year for certain. Currently, Sifu sits at an 81/100 aggregate score on Metacritic for its PS5 and Switch versions. In addition, Metacritic users have also found the game to be just as strong as critics have suggested as it has also obtained an 8.1 user score on the website. All in all, critics and gamers alike have agreed that Sifu is nothing short of a great game, which means that Xbox fans should be thrilled to finally get their hands on it in the coming months.

Are you going to look to play Sifu for yourself when it comes to Xbox next year? Or have you already experienced the game on another platform? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.