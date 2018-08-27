Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Back in Stock at GameStop

The Project Scorpio edition of the Xbox One X is back in stock at GameStop with the special edition of the console being sold at its original price.

Released back when the Xbox One X first became available, the Project Scorpio edition that can be bought here through GameStop is Microsoft’s limited version of the enhanced console. Only a limited amount of them were made to celebrate the release of the Xbox One X. When the console was first being discussed, it was given the Project Scorpio codename, and alongside the Scorpio Engine that powers the console, the codename lives on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the console preorders and the then the actual release itself saw the stock of the console sell out through pretty much every retailer that carried it. Waves of restocks appeared every now and then, just as they now have through GameStop, but the supplies never seem to last long. Trying to find the console elsewhere is possible, but it usually involves purchasing it through a third-party retailer outside of the normal outlets like GameStop and Best Buy, thus resulting in a much higher cost that pushes upwards of $600 at the lower listings. The GameStop deal has it available for $499 though, the same price that it was at launch, and free shipping will guarantee that that’s all you have to pay for it outside of the normal taxes.

The Project Scorpio edition of the Xbox One X functions the same as the normal console, though its rarity makes it a prized part of collections. While the main benefits of the console are the enhanced performance through 4K and HDR support, Xbox One X owners also experience improved framerates and faster load times. When it comes to choosing games to play on the console, there’s also a huge variety of titles that are supported by the Xbox One X’s performance-enhancing features. You can see a full list here, but expect to find some of the biggest games like the Tomb Raider series and the upcoming Battlefield V within the list alongside many of your smaller favorites as well.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition is currently at sale through GameStop and can be purchased here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.