New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature

A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.

As part of a new patch for the Xbox app, Microsoft has now implemented HowLongToBeat with certain games that are part of Game Pass for PC. If you're not familiar with what HowLongToBeat is, it's a website that helps track the length of certain video games. The site is quite popular and is used by many hardcore gaming fans to know ahead of time how long it will take to complete certain titles. In short, this means that games on Xbox Game Pass for PC will now feature estimated completion times when being viewed on the Xbox application.

"We partnered with HowLongToBeat for a unique feature that makes it even easier to pick your next PC game — beginning today, you can view estimates for how long it will take you to complete a game in the game details pages for most PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-driven website that specializes in game lengths," Xbox explained in its recent blog post. "If you're in the mood for something you can crush in a day or two, or maybe looking for your next long-term game, you can view the details for the game to help decide what to download and play next."

Beyond the inclusion of HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app is also said to have now gotten a bit faster on PC. Compared to the previous version of the software, the Xbox app should now launch 15% faster. Additionally, the app should perform a bit better overall with crashes having now been greatly diminished. In short, it's great to see that Microsoft remains committed to improving its presence in the PC space through novel updates such as this.

