Xbox’s Phil Spencer Hints At Japanese Games During Microsoft’s E3 Presentation

While the Xbox One and Xbox One X are doing pretty good business in the U.S. and Europe, one market where they aren't doing so hot is in Japan. In fact, the system sales have been dwindling quite a bit over there, to the point where the company is lucky to clear out 100 systems in a week. Ouch.

But they're looking to turn things around. You may have seen our previous stories where Microsoft first met up with Capcom to discuss something new, as well as Sega. And now, thanks to a new tweet from Xbox head Phil Spencer, we could very well see the result of these meetings and more in just a few weeks at E3 2018.

In the tweet, which you can see below, a fan by the name of SUPERSONICWOLF tells Spencer that he hopes to see some JPRG's (Japanese role-playing games) on the Microsoft stage at E3 this year. Spencer replied, "As of now, yes. Things can change but like last year I wanted to make sure we supported our Japanese publishers on our stage and this year we are working to do the same. It's important to us."

As of now, yes. Things can change but like last year I wanted to make sure we supported our Japanese publishers on our stage and this year we are working to do the same. It's important to us. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 29, 2018

So not only is Microsoft trying to gain some status with its audience in Japan, but it sounds like it's also adding some great titles to its game library. But the real question is what. After all, both Capcom and Sega have some big franchises to offer, and if Microsoft somehow made a deal to bring them exclusively to the Xbox One, it'd be good news for them.

There have been suggestions in the past that Microsoft could be ready to introduce a sequel to Vanquish. This tour-de-force action game from Platinum Games has been a fan favorite for years, and will be offered as a freebie in this month's Xbox Live Games WIth Gold program, so the possibility is there. But nothing's been confirmed yet, so we'll just have to see what we see.

Microsoft's E3 presentation will take place in just a few weeks. You can read more about it here.