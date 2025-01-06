Next-Gen Xbox Rumored to Release in 2026, New Call of Duty at Launch

According to a new rumor, the next-gen Xbox, possibly called Xbox Prime, is going to release in 2026 and have a new Call of Duty game from developer Infinity Ward at launch. Previously, leaked Microsoft documents suggested both the PS6 and the next Xbox would release in 2028, so for this new rumor to be true plans would have had to change. That said, with Xbox and the Xbox Series X|S losing this generation badly to PlayStation and the PS5 — at least in teams of hardware numbers — it wouldn’t be surprising if Microsoft was keen to call an audible and switch up its approach. The last time it got out ahead of its competitor, it released the Xbox 360 a year earlier than the PS3, which proved to be a successful move by Xbox as the Xbox 360 is by far it most successful console to date.

The new rumor comes from a well-known Call of Duty leaker who has likely heard this information in relation to a new Call of Duty game, hence why the information is bundled together. More specifically, the information comes the way of The Ghost of Hope on social media platform X.

“I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called ‘Xbox Prime.’ Still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next Call of Duty is still being considered a day one release for this.”

The rumor continues: “I know people don’t believe it but Xbox next console being in 2026 is pretty much an open secret within the industry. Seems early but I think it makes sense with where Xbox is headed. Name sounds corny but it fits if there’s a big push for day one games on Game Pass right away and they get jump on PS6. Big risk but huge rewards if it pays off.

The Ghost of Hope cautions to take this information with a grain of salt, and there is clearly also a level of uncertainty about whether or not Call of Duty 2026 is going to be a launch game or not. To this end, take this information with a grain of salt as recommended.

Interestingly, The Ghost of Hope says he’s tried to corroborate the information with others who may know about the next console but has been unable to corroborate the information or debunk it. Whenever the next Xbox console releases — and whatever games it releases with — it sounds like it will be with a fancy new controller with considerable upgrades and a major improvement to backward compatible games.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on this rumor or the speculation that has come with it. Considering the rumor deals with new Xbox hardware — and considering Xbox rarely comments on rumors to begin with — we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

