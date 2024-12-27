Next-Gen Xbox Controller Leaked, Copies PS5 Controller

A new, next-gen Xbox controller has leaked, and apparently Microsoft has been looking at Sony and what it has done with the PS5 DualSense controller for inspiration. When the PS5 and Xbox Series X released back in 2020, there wasn’t — and still isn’t — much different about the two consoles. Finding differences is often splitting hairs. While the consoles are very similar, the difference between the controllers is substantial. While some may prefer the ergonomics and layout of the Xbox Series X controller, there is no doubt the PS5 controller has more tech in it. For example, it has haptic feedback, something Xbox controllers are missing, though it looks like Xbox is determined to remedy this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Xbox controller patent from Microsoft has surfaced online, and according to a new report, it sheds light on what Xbox is planning for its next-gen Xbox controller. Spotted by Tech4Gamers, the patent is not specifically for a controller, but a device within a controller designed to generate haptic feedback.

“A device configured to generate haptic feedback is disclosed,” reads the patent in question. “The device includes a housing, a connector, and a haptic motor. The connector includes a mount end coupled to the housing and a distal end spaced away from the mount end. The haptic motor is coupled to the distal end of the connector. Activation of the haptic motor causes the haptic motor to move relative to the housing to generate the haptic feedback.”

Whether the implementation will be exactly the same, it appears Xbox is working on matching the PS5 DualSense controller. That said, according to a new report this work will not be realized during the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation, but alongside the next Xbox console. This report comes the way of Windows Central, a fairly reliable source. It is claimed in their report this is the previously leaked “Sebile” controller, which we found out about during the Activision-Blizzard acquisition hearings.

As you may remember, these same hearings relayed word that the next Xbox — and the PS6 as well — are aiming to release in 2028. If this is true, and this new controller is a next-gen piece of hardware, then it will be a little while before we see anything come of this patent and the accompanying report.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. Meanwhile, for more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.