Missing Xbox Exclusive Returns With New Tease: “Stay Tuned in 2025”

An upcoming PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game — a console exclusive for Xbox — has returned with a new tease that Xbox fans looking forward to it should “stay tuned in 2025.” The Xbox console exclusive in question was announced back on June 13, 2021, and quickly grabbed the attention of Xbox fans with a high-quality and promising trailer.

The Xbox exclusive was slated to release in 2022, but then was delayed to 2023. And then it was delayed again, this time to 2025. And now it looks poised to finally release. This time there is not word of another delay, but a tease of more to come this year.

The Xbox game, for those that have not connected the dots, is Replaced from developer Sad Cut Studios. Taking to social media platform X, Sad Cat Studios wished everyone a happy new year before teasing to “stay tuned in 2025.” This is accompanied by a new GIF of the game. Of course, if the developer is teasing the game like this, it seemingly locks in that the game is still on schedule to release this year as you wouldn’t tease like this just to follow it up with word of a third delay.

Happy New Year!

Stay tuned in 2025. pic.twitter.com/D4x3F4AM0L — Sad Cat Studios (@sadcatstudios) December 31, 2024

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. There is still no word of a precise release date or when the next trailer will drop. The two will likely unveil alongside each other.

Replaced is set to release sometime in 2025 via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will be available for standard purchase as well as available via Xbox Game Pass. It will release alongside the likes of a few notable exclusives, including Fable, Avowed, South of Midnight, and Gears of War: E-Day.

“Replaced is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where you play as R.E.A.C.H.—an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Replaced combines cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set in an alternative 1980’s. Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst. Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency.”