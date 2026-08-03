9 PC Games on GOG Are Free for Some

9 different PC games are free on GOG for some PC gamers. More specifically, PC gamers with an Amazon Prime subscription. The new offer specifically comes the way of Amazon Luna, via the former Prime Gaming program. Amazon Luna is also currently offering one of 2025’s best games, Dispatch, for free, but not via GOG. That said, those interested in redeeming this offer will need to act fast, as each game’s free download is only available to a certain date.

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The hundreds of millions of subscribers with Amazon Prime are certainly not subscribed for free occasional free game on GOG, so this offer is really an added bonus to a subscription for something else. That said, for those without an Amazon Prime subscription, GOG does have another new free game, which also happens to be a PC classic.

XCOM: Chimera Squad

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XCOM: Chimera Squad is a turn-based tactical strategy game released in 2020 by developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K. The PC version of the game has a 73% approval rating on Steam and a 3.45/5 on GOG.

Free Until August 31

Weakless

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Weakless is a puzzle adventure game released in 2020 by developer Punk Notion and publisher Anshar Publishing. It has a 72% rating on Steam and a 3.3/5 on GOG.

Free Until October 28

Framed Collection

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Framed Collection is a 2018 release featuring both Framed and Framed 2 from developer Loveshack Entertainment and publisher Fellow Traveler. It has a 90% rating on Steam and a 3.4/5 on GOG.

Free Until August 19

Mystic Academy: Escape Room

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Mystic Academy: Escape Room is an escape room game released in 2023 by MC2Games. It has a 75% rating on Steam and a 4.1/5 on GOG.

Free Until August 22

Still There

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Still There is a psychological puzzle adventure game from developer GhostShark and publisher Iceberg Interactive. It has an 87% rating on Steam and a 4/5 on GOG.

Free Until August 12

Space Grunts

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Space Grunts a rogue-lite turn-based game from OrangePixel released in 2016. On Steam, it has a 79% rating. Meanwhile, on GOG it has a 3.7/5 rating.

Free Until August 19

Space Grunts 2

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Space Grunts 2 is a sequel to Space Grunts released in 2020. Due to an insufficient number of reviews on Steam, it does not have a Steam rating, but it does have a rating of 1.9/5 on GOG.

Free Until September 16

Regular Factory: Escape Room

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Regular Factory: Escape Room is another escape room game from the aforementioned MC2Games. It was released in 2022, and has a 91% rating on Steam and a 3.8/5 on GOG.

Free Until August 8

Zoria: Age of Shattering

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Zoria: Age of Shattering is a squad-based tactical RPG released in 2024 by developer Tiny Tricker Games and publisher Anshar Publishing. It has a 77% rating on Steam and a 3.4/5 on GOG.

Free Until October 28