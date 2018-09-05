Xbox Responds to Sony’s Most Recent Comments About Crossplay

Ah, crossplay. The feature where players of different platforms can come together in unity and total pwnage. Though Sony was on board with this feature years ago, it seems like the roles have reversed and the PlayStation giant seems to be the only one against the very thing that interested them not too long ago.

The Sony camp recently reiterated their stance on the thought of crossplay when the CEO of the company said “On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that’s our belief.”

Since the initial comment was met with very different reactions, it seems that now Team Xbox has decided to weigh in once more.

Still isn’t listening to gamers. All games should be cross play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options. —-> Sony boss dismisses Fortnite cross-play controversy – The Verge //t.co/NDJgET0M8t — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) September 3, 2018

Vice President Mike Ybarra took to Twitter to rehash the recent statement by doing a bullet-point rendition echoing thoughts by The Verge and then followed up with a direct callout to accessibility and catering to gamers as a whole, not just one sect. When one commenter insinuated that Xbox is coming from purely a place of competition, Ybarra had this to say:

“We run Windows and Console. Larger gaming audience who wants to play together. Gaming is diverse, if you only serve to bring joy to part of an audience then you are behind in many, many ways.”

This isn’t the first time Xbox has responded to Sony’s firm stance against the ability for crossplatform play. With Nintendo, Xbox and Valve all working together towards a common goal, many feel torn between standing by their brand and understanding the appeal.

It’s a hot topic, one that has many valid points as to why crossplay should and shouldn’t be more common. What do you think? Do you think Sony should open up their gates a bit or do you think they are playing a smart game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!