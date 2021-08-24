Xbox Reveals a Ton of New Titles Coming Day One to Game Pass

During today's Xbox Gamescom showcase event, Humble Games revealed that its line-up of indie games will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. In an all-new trailer, several games were showcased, spanning a number of different genres. The games are expected to release "later this year and beyond." For those that might be on the fence about trying these games, Game Pass should provide the perfect opportunity to check out some titles that gamers might otherwise be hesitant about! The trailer can be found at the top of this page, and the full list of games can be found below:

Archvale

Next Space Rebels

Midnight Fight Express

Dodgeball Acadamia

Bushiden

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Unpacking

Signalis

Unsighted

Chinatown Detective Agency

Specific release dates for all of these games have not been revealed just yet. Dodgeball Acadamia is available now on Game Pass, while Flynn: Son of Crimson will be available on September 15th. Fans will want to stay tuned for more updates from Xbox and Humble Games to find out when the rest of these games will be made available.

For those unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the service acts as something similar to a "Netflix for video games." For a monthly payment, subscribers are given access to a library of hundreds of titles, which can then be downloaded and played with no limit per month. Like video streaming services, games are constantly being added and removed, but players that enjoy these games can always keep their save data and purchase them from the Microsoft Store. Sometimes, there are even discounts offered on titles leaving the service!

Game Pass has seen a major focus from Microsoft over the last year or so, and it's being treated as the main draw for Xbox hardware. It's also a great way for gamers to try something they might not have otherwise. The Humble Games options revealed today should be welcome additions to the service. Hopefully, they'll end up being exciting overall additions to the service!

Are you looking forward to these Humble Games coming to Game Pass? Which of these games looks most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!