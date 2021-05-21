Xbox Discounts 2 Games During Free-to-Play Weekend

✖

Xbox’s Free Play Days weekend returned once more this week with two different games featured: Gears 5 and F1 2020. If you’ve got either an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you’ll have the opportunity to play both of those games at no extra cost from now until May 23rd. Each of the games is also discounted during this timeframe, too, so if you like what you play, you can pick them up now for cheaper than what you’d normally pay.

Of course, if you’re looking at that pair of games when reading about this Free Play Days weekend, you may find yourself thinking that one of them is already available to you on your consoles or on PC. That’s likely because Gears 5 – being an Xbox Game Studios game created by The Coalition – is already included in the Xbox Game Pass service. That means anyone with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play the game right now and outside of the weekend so long as their subscriptions don’t lapse.

Free Play Days: Xbox Live Gold and @XboxGamePass Ultimate members can jump in and play Gears 5 and F1 2020 for free this weekend. Details here: https://t.co/KoJo1Ld4re — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 20, 2021

For those who don’t have Xbox Game Pass, however, now’s your chance to try it out if you haven’t already. You can also test out F1 2020 for the weekend, a game which is conversely not included in Xbox Game Pass and therefore hasn’t been as accessible as Gears 5.

“From May 20-23, F1 2020 is free to play on Xbox!” a preview of the limited free-to-play offer for F1 2020 read. “Try out the entire official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship – create your F1 team and challenge the official F1 teams and drivers across 22 stunning circuits. Race together with two-player split-screen, take on the world in online action, and get behind the wheel of legendary cars from F1’s history.”

Some games included in the Free Play Days events occasionally don’t go on sale or don’t have all of their different editions discounted, but that’s not the case this time. Both games have pretty significant discounts included in the event with those listed below.

Gears 5

Standard Edition at 60% off: $16.00

GOTY Edition at 60% off: $24.00

F1 2020

Standard Edition at 75% off: $15.00

Deluxe Schumacher Edition at 75% off: $17.50

Xbox’s current Free Play Days event is live now and will continue until May 23rd.