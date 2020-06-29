New Xbox Console Reportedly Set for August Reveal

✖

The long-rumored Xbox Series S, regularly referred to as "Lockhart" as well, is reportedly set to be revealed this coming August. Assuming what's been circulating online for months now is accurate, including the most recent leaks, the Xbox Series S will be a cheaper, less-powerful version of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's next-gen console. As of this moment, Microsoft hasn't officially announced anything about the Xbox Series S, including whether it actually exists at all.

According to Eurogamer, prior to the cancellation of this year's E3, Xbox was planning to unveil the cheaper console this month alongside the Xbox Series X with both of them running next-gen games so that folks could get the proper context for how the two of them operated in comparison to each other. After the event's demise, the company retooled its campaign into what we now know as Xbox 20/20, a series of monthly reveals. As part of that, the Xbox Series S will -- again, reportedly -- be revealed in August.

According to Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing, as of earlier this month, the next major Xbox 20/20 event is on track for July, and it is expected that folks will get a good look at the first-party games coming to the Xbox Series X. That includes, but is seemingly not limited to, our first good look at Halo Infinite.

At this point, there's no telling if the Xbox Series S really will be revealed in August. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are currently set for a release of Holidays 2020. No definitive release date has been set for either next-gen console as of yet. There is, as with all things right now, a chance that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causes some delays in manufacturing or delivery, though both companies behind the video game consoles have been positive in their messaging so far. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

