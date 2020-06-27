New Xbox Console Leaks Online

✖

A new Xbox console has leaked online, or, more specifically, the long-rumored Xbox Series S (not to be confused with the Xbox Series X) console has leaked online. For well over a year, there have been rumors and reports about an Xbox console named Lockhart -- more recently referred to as the Xbox Series S -- which will allegedly be a companion console to the Xbox Series X. Put simply, this console will be a cheaper and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X.

As alluded to, this console has been the subject of rumors and "leaks" for awhile. However, there have also been some counter rumors and "leaks" saying the console isn't real, or at least not going to make it to the market. As a result, many Xbox fans have been left wondering which to believe, well, until today that is.

Today, a Microsoft internal document leaked online with multiple references to not just Lockhart, but different skews of the upcoming next-gen Xbox.

Unfortunately, the document doesn't divulge any salient details beyond its mere existence, but The Verge relays word that it's packing 7.5 GB of usable RAM, 4 teraflops of GPU performance, and a slightly underclocked CPU speed. If this is true -- and if the console is real -- it means it's substantially less powerful than the Xbox Series X which has 13.5 GB of useable Ram and 12 teraflops of GPU performance. That said, it's believed this console will target a more mainstream market not interested in 4K and all of the big advancements the Xbox Series X is making.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt like any leak, though it does loosely line up with a thing or two I've heard through the grapevine.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this latest leak or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely it will. Microsoft has a pretty rigid "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, and leaks.

