Xbox Exclusive Delayed Right Before Release

✖

An upcoming Xbox console exclusive -- coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S -- has been delayed right before release. This week, it was confirmed Halo Infinite is releasing this year, meaning it's not being delayed to 2022 like every other game and like everyone expected it to be. This hasn't changed, but another Xbox console exclusive has been pushed back right before its release.

More specifically, publisher Thunderful Publishing and developer Image & Form Games have announced that The Gunk, which was scheduled to release in September, has been moved to December. When in December it will release, isn't disclosed, but the pair did release the game's first gameplay trailer alongside the news and confirmed it will cost $30 at launch for anyone not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

It's unclear why the game is no longer making its September window, but it presumably comes down to the title needing a little bit more time in the oven.

"From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise -- the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations -- comes a completely new game, The Gunk," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process."

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including the latest on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be checking this one out when it releases in December or will you be too busy playing Halo Infinite multiplayer?