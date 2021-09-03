Xbox Giving Away Custom Shang-Chi Console

✖

Xbox and Marvel have partnered up for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings collaboration that’ll give one lucky sweepstakes winner a very unique console and controller combo. The prize package consists of an Xbox Series X and one of the newer Xbox controllers that ships with the Series X|S consoles, both of those reskinned to feature designs reminiscent of the ones we’ll see in the upcoming Marvel movie that hits theaters this week.

The custom Xbox creation was shown off on Twitter this week just as the sweepstakes got under way. Those who have seen these sorts of contests before will already have an idea of what you have to do to be considered for the win. You have to follow the Xbox account on Twitter, retweet the tweet below while ensuring that you use the appropriate hashtag, and hope that you’re one of many who will be selected to win the console and controller.

The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for. Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1h — Xbox (@Xbox) September 1, 2021

At a glance, the console features the same logo that’s been used in promotions for the new Shang-Chi movie while the box that it comes in has the Ten Rings around the Xbox logo. We haven’t gotten too good a look at the controller itself, but if the console is any indication of what it’ll look like, the controller should be just as unique.

Entries to the sweepstakes will be accepted from now until September 18th, and plenty of people have already taken part in the contest with over 11,000 quote tweets alone at the time of publishing. That means that chances are slim for any one person to win since there’s only one of the consoles and controllers that’s being given away, but the winner has to be someone.

Xbox is no stranger to giving away these sorts of custom Xbox consoles by now as well as non-console prizes that are still just as interesting. Of course, people can always customize their own controllers through Xbox’s design program, but the custom consoles are a bit harder to come by.

For those looking forward to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, you’ll be able to catch it in theaters on September 3rd. After you do that, be sure to check out our MCU podcast Phase Zero next week to see Shang-Chi star Simu Liu appear as a special guest to discuss the movie.