Xbox One Owners Furious With Console-Bricking Issue

There's a new, mysterious issue with Xbox One consoles giving players the "black screen of death." At first, the console-bricking issue seemed to be limited to Xbox Insiders, a special opt-in program that only a fraction of Xbox users are enrolled in. However, it appears that while many of the consoles going down to this bug are consoles of Xbox Insiders, the wider Xbox public is also now being plagued with the problem, which of course suggest Microsoft may have a larger problem on its hands, though nothing like the infamous "red ring of death."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent the problem is, what's causing the problem, or if there's a definitive solution. Right now, a plethora of Xbox users have reported the issue over on Twitter, but Microsoft has yet to address the problem. As you may know, this isn't the first time the console has suffered from a "black screen of death," but this is the largest wave of reports in quite some time. Like previous times, factory resetting the console seems to work, but we can't advertise this as a fix-all solution.

my @Xbox One finally died :( black screen of death. if someone would like to say a few words please 🥲 @XboxSupport 👀 — Luke Holland (@LukeHolland) August 24, 2021

After the new update for xbox my machine has been stuck with the "black screen of death". I've tried a couple methods already, but so far I can't get it to go into the troubleshooting menu to factory reset the console. Wat do? @Xbox @XboxSupport @Microsoft — scott (@Scottykun) August 24, 2021

Anybody else not part of the Insider program dealing with a black screen of death on their @Xbox One? Won't even let me factory reset at this point.

Am I dealing with a bricked console now?

Livid... — Bren (@ITheBren) August 24, 2021

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated when and if Microsoft provides any type of comment or statement on the matter. The problem has been going on for a few days and Xbox has yet to address it, but only today did it really start gain traction and attention, so a [late] comment could still be on the way.

H/T, Kotaku.