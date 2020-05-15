This Xbox Series X Exclusive May Also Be Coming to PS5

✖

It looks like one of Xbox Series X's exclusive games will eventually end up releasing on PS5 as well. Earlier this month, developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury announced Call of the Sea for Xbox Series X as part of a much larger reveal event that saw nearly a dozen new Xbox Series X games revealed. At the time, the only consoles Call of the Sea was announced for was Xbox One and Xbox Series X, implying it's an Xbox console exclusive. And at the moment of publishing, this is still the case. However, it seems this exclusivity is not permanent, but timed, which is common at the launch of new consoles.

When asked if the game is coming to PS4 or PS5, publisher Raw Fury essentially declined to comment, noting "there is no further information regarding releases on other consoles." In other words, right now, it's not coming to PS4 or PS5, but it sounds like that will change. If the game wasn't coming to PS5 or PS4 at all, you'd simply confirm this. Rather, Raw Fury dodged the question, and used language that is synonymous with timed exclusives.

This doesn't mean the game is currently planned for PS5 or PS4 though. What it does mean is that Raw Fury isn't ready to completely close this door. There's a solid chance Microsoft paid for some type of exclusivity, but it sounds like it may not be complete exclusivity.

As for the game itself, it's pitched as an otherworldly adventure game that's currently scheduled to release sometime later this year via not just the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but the PC as well.

"It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise -- a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization," reads an official pitch of the game. "What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on all things Xbox, be sure to check out all of the past and extensive coverage of the platform by clicking right here.

H/T, Push Square.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.