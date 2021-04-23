Xbox Series X Reveals New List of FPS Boost Titles From EA

✖

Earlier this year, Xbox announced that it would start rolling out upgrades for games from previous generations to run better on the next-gen Xbox Series X and S platforms. One of the first major waves of titles that received this enhancement were associated with Bethesda, as a way for Microsoft to celebrate the publisher's addition to Xbox Game Studios. Now, another prominent game publisher has received the same treatment for 13 titles of its own.

As of today, 13 new games from Electronic Arts have received new updates to run better on Xbox Series X and S. While not all upgrades are available for both next-gen consoles, all titles except for one can now run at 120hz. The exclusion is that of Sea of Solitude, which instead can only hit 60z.

Here's the full list of new games that have been upgraded:

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1 (Xbox Series X only)

Battlefield 5 (Xbox Series X only)

Titanfall (Xbox Series X only)

Titanfall 2

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst (Xbox Series X only)

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II (Xbox Series X only)

Unravel 2

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Sea of Solitude (Only 60z)

As you can see, this is actually quite a substantial offering from Xbox and EA and includes most of the publisher's most popular titles. Although there are quite a few repeats within the same series the fact that some of these titles -- that are still very much played to this day -- will now be able to perform better than ever before is great.

The main caveat here, however, is that not all of these games in question have the increased performance turned on by default. Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Titanfall 2, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Unravel 2 all will require you to go into the settings menu of your console to turn this function on manually. Keep that in mind if you're looking to experience any of these games in their enhanced forms.

So what do you think of this new lineup of FPS boost games for Xbox Series X/S? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.