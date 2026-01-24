Xbox Series X Game From 2021 Free on Microsoft Store for Limited Time

An Xbox Series X game released in 2021 is currently free on the Microsoft Store. Those interested have roughly 28 days to claim the game for free, because come February 20, the game will revert to its normal price. Meanwhile, not only is this free game available to all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, but it is also available to all Xbox One users, as there is an Xbox One version of the game as well. As you may know, it is very rare for a game to be made free on the Microsoft Store for Xbox users.

The new free Xbox Series X game is a 2021 release from developer and publisher Tribunal Interactive called ATOLL: The Game. If you never heard of this game, it is probably because it was released five years ago to seemingly no interest. To this end, it only has two user reviews on the Microsoft Store, both of which were posted after it was made free. Both consequently have awarded it a 5/5. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has three user reviews, two of which are positive, while the other is negative.

“Only a few minutes into the game, but I’m already sucked in. Very curious as to how it plays out,” reads one of the positive user reviews. Meanwhile, the negative review notes: “I have tried dozens of Early Access games that are far better than this game.”

Those on Xbox One or Xbox Series X interested should note the game is about two hours long and is pitched as a first-person underwater exploration game with survival elements. In it, Earth has been devastated by an extinction-level meteor, which has wiped out most of humanity, and you play a scientific researcher trying to survive.

Given the lack of user reviews and no Metacritic data for the game, it is hard to gauge the quality of the title. It is clearly a smaller, low budget indepedent release, but that’s all that we know for certain. Whatever the case, it is free, so it costs nothing to find out if there is anything to it. More than this, and as alluded to, it is very rare for a game to be made free on the Microsoft Store. Why this is, we do not know, but it hasn’t happened in a long time, making this noteworthy regardless of the game’s quality.