Xbox Store Gets New Buy One Get Two Free Sale

The Xbox Store has a new buy one get two free sale with over 300 Xbox One and Xbox Series X games live until January 29, 2026. The sale is set to end on Thursday and is exclusive to the console version of the Xbox digital storefront. It can not be accessed via the web, so you will need an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console, and active access to it. Sometimes these deals are limited to Xbox Game Pass, but not this time.

Those after the latest and biggest Xbox One and Xbox Series X games are going to find this new promotional sale on the Xbox Store disappointing because it is limited to indie games. That said, there are some noteworthy indie games, as well as some fairly new indie games, such as Untitled Goose Game, Furi, Choo Choo Charles, Green Hell, Haven, and Besiege.

Xbox Store Buy Two Get One Free Strategy

For those who do not know how these sales work, you get the cheapest game of the three for free. To this end, it is best to pick three games that are priced similarly in order to extract the most value from your purchase. Of course, as indie games, none are full $60 or $70 games, but with two free games, you can still save a substantial amount of money. That said, many of the indie games featured are available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers of the Microsoft subscription service should keep an eye on that.

If you don’t see anything you like, you are going to be waiting for a while for the next one. Microsoft only puts a few of these sales on each year. This may not seem like often, but the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop never have these types of sales. To this end, we probably won’t see another one of these sales until spring at the earliest, but it could be even longer. And of course, there is no guarantee this won’t be the last one.

