Xbox Series X Insider Gives Update on Missing Exclusive Game

An Xbox insider has given an update on a major Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive that has been missing for four years, leading lots of Xbox fans to wonder if Microsoft has cancelled the game. The game in question was revealed all the way back in 2019, a year before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched. To this end, it was initially announced as an Xbox One and PC game, however, a year later it dropped the Xbox One version of the game in favor of an Xbox Series X|S version.

And this is the last meaningful update we got on the game. There have been rumors since then that have suggested the prolonged silence has been because the Xbox game has had serious development issues, and potentially restarted development at one point. There has even been the occasional rumor suggesting it has been canned. According to the latest rumor though, this isn’t true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Everwild from Rare, the studio best known in the modern era for Sea of Thieves, but historically best known for GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Banjo-Kazooie, Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Battletoads, Viva Pinata, and Donkey Kong Country.

More specifically, the update on Everwild is that development for it is actually going well, contrary to what the prolonged silence would lead you to believe. This rumor comes the way of well-known Xbox insider, Jez Corden.

“I heard that development of Everwild is going well,” said Corden. “They have nailed the gameplay loop now. And we should be seeing that in the future.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update. It is isn’t much, but it is more than nothing and music to the ears of Xbox fans who were and are worried it has been canned. That said, remember to take this new bit of information with a grain of salt. This is not official news, but a rumor. To this end, Corden has both proven reliable in the past, but also been off the mark in the past as well.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox nor Rare nor any individual involved with the project has commented on this new rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is said.