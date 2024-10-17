Xbox Series X GOTY Contender Just Stealth Released

Today, not one, but two new games were stealth released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and one is a 2024 Game of the Year contender. The stealth releases happened during the Xbox Partner Preview, which unfortunately was a bit light in terms of standout games, but there were two shadow drops to give Xbox fans something to be excited about right now, in addition to games to look forward to in the future.

One of the these two new shadow drops is Animal Well, which released earlier this year to a 91 on Metacritic, but only via PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. At release, the Xbox Series X|S version was notably missing, but today this was remedied. The sixth highest-rated game of 2024 is now available on Xbox Series consoles at the same price it is on other platforms: $24.99.

The other new stealth release on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was a game just announced today. In addition to being announced today, the game, Blindfire, was also released via Early Access at a humble price point of $8.99. Unlike Animal Well, where Xbox fans had to wait, this time they are getting their hands early on the game before other console users, as this early access release is only on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out trailers for both games as well, the former courtesy of the Microsoft Store and the latter courtesy of the official Xbox YouTube channel.

Animal Well

“Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well, a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.”

Blindfire

“Blindfire is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that takes place in the dark. Set in a shadowy underworld, the ultra-wealthy bet on illicit bloodsports beneath a neon skyline. For contestants lured by the promise of untold riches and unimaginable glory, it’s kill or be killed.”

