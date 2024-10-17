Xbox Partner Preview: Every Trailer and Game Announced

Following PlayStation’s big State of Play event from last month, Xbox is holding its own event in October with a new Xbox Partner Preview taking place right now. As the name suggests, this showcase is more focused on third-party games coming to Xbox as well as DLCs and expansions for existing games. It’s supposed to last around 30 minutes or so with many new games shown off during the event.

To keep track of all of those, we’ll include every new announcement below along with a trailer and a brief overview of what the announcement entailed. Xbox typically follows up its events like these with more detailed breakdowns of all the announcements shared via the Xbox Wire, so expect to see those as well after the event concludes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Following up on the success of Alan Wake 2 and its Night Springs expansion, another DLC is on the way. Xbox showed off another trailer this week for The Lake House, the second expansion for Alan Wake 2 that’ll be released on October 22nd.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team partnered with Xbox to reveal another new game during the event called Cronos: The New Dawn. Bloober Team is the studio that’s made games like The Medium n the past but has more recently found immense success via the Silent Hill 2 remake. Their newest game doesn’t have a release date, but this is our very first look at it.

Blindfire

Xbox doesn’t really do shadow drops too often, but it made an exception today with Blindfire, a new shooter that’s out right now as part of a surprise release. It’s a game that plays with light in its shooting mechanics, and you can find out more about it here while you download it.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The new game from Ryu Ga Gotoku is another Like a Dragon spin-off called Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza. In typical Yakuza fashion, it puts its protagonist in outlandish and ridiculous situations, this time turning Goro Majima into a pirate. The new trailer today shared more info about naval combat in the game.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

If you liked Cuphead‘s style, Mouse: P.I For Hire should be on your radar as well. It’s an FPS inspired by cartoons from the 1930s, and you’ll be able to play it soon on both the Xbox and PC platforms.

Subnautica 2

This one’s a big one: Subnautica 2 has finally surfaced. Developer Unknown Worlds shared an update on the next Subnautica game earlier on the year which follows up both the original Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, and today, we finally got a teaser for Subnautica 2.

Animal Well

Animal Well was one of several breakout indie hits that released this year. It’s developed by Billy Basso under Dunkey’s Bigmode publishing label, and while it’s experienced success on other platforms, it’s not yet made it to Xbox. That’s changed now, however, with Animal Well joining Blindfire as a surprise release out today.

Edens Zero

From the mind of Hiro Mashima comes Edens Zero, a game that’s adapted from the anime of the same name. No release date has been announced yet, but it’ll be out in 2025 for both the PC and Xbox platforms.

Eternal Strands

Eternal Strands from developer Yellow Brick Games is one of many game’s that’ll be coming straight to Xbox Game Pass upon release (assuming you’ve got one of the new subscriptions that makes sure you can play day-one games). It’s due out early next year, and you can see more of it from the trailer above that was shared today.

Mistfall Hunter

While many of the games shown off during Xbox’s Partner Preview were existing titles being showcased again, Mistfall Hunter is brand new. It’s a PvPvE game, so think something along the lines of Hunt: Showdown or Dark and Darker to get an idea of what the gameplay will be like.

Wheel World

Much different from some of the other darker games shown off during the Xbox showcase, Wheel World is on the surface about riding your customized bike around. It’s got a “save the world” element to it too, however, and the trailer indicates that there’s more than meets the eye to its story.

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is a ghost-hunting game that took the PC and VR platforms by storm, and now, it’s finally coming to Xbox consoles. Developer Kinetic Games has been teasing this release for a while now, and it’s now been revealed that the game will come to the Xbox Series X|S on October 29th.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Soulslike games are not hard to come by these days, and now, Xbox and PC owners have another to look forward to. Xbox showed off Wuchang: Fallen Feathers this week in a new trailer for the game that’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass on its release day which will fall some time in 2025.

FBC: Firebreak

From the world of Control (and on a broader scale, Alan Wake, too) comes FBC: Firebreak, a new game from Remedy Entertainment. It’s one of several projects remedy has teased in the past and happens to be the developer’s very first multiplayer game, too. You can get your first look at FBC: Firebreak via the trailer above.