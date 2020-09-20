Xbox Series X Success "Not Reliant on Massive Exclusive Titles," Says Xbox

✖

The next-gen console wars have officially kicked into overdrive thanks to the fact that both Xbox and PlayStation have revealed the prices and release dates for their respective entries, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S). While the price points are fairly similar with the Xbox Series S actually clocking in at $299 rather than the all-digital PS5's $399, there's just two days between the respective launches on November 10th (Xbox) and November 12th (PlayStation). The big difference, it would seem, is in how the two companies are approaching video games. If it weren't apparent by the announced titles already, it would seem like PlayStation is trying to come out of the gate with big, exclusive releases while Xbox is more content to just let its available library speak for itself. Nothing has made that quite as clear as a recent quote from Xbox about the matter.

"Having Halo at our launch would have been tremendous," Xbox spokeswoman Cindy Walker recently told The New York Times. In case you missed it, Halo Infinite from developer 343 Industries was delayed to 2021, which means it will not be available when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch in November, but that doesn't appear to have fazed Xbox. "[W]e are not reliant on massive exclusive titles to drive console adoption," Walker continued. "Our players will have thousands of games from four generations of Xbox available to play on launch day."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders are expected to go live the morning of Tuesday, September 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

