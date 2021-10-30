Xbox Series X Finally Addressing One of the Console’s Strangest Issues

Xbox is finally fixing one of the strangest issues on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with a future update. Headphone users on PS4 and PS5 will know that when you connect your headphones to your controller there’s an option to mute the TV. In fact, you can make it so the TV is automatically muted when you connect your headphones. For whatever reason, you can’t do this on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Rather, when you connect your headphones, audio comes through both, which means the only way to stop audio coming through the TV is to manually mute it. Obviously, this is less than ideal.

It’s unclear how Xbox has overlooked this for so long, but it’s finally addressing the problem. This week, a new Xbox Insiders update released that provided “a new streamlined audio settings experience…with new features such as ‘Mute Speaker audio when headset attached; and a new ‘Audio testing & details’ page.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, when this update will release to the wider Xbox base, we don’t know. Xbox doesn’t say, but typically when Xbox Insiders get updates these updates come to the general public not long after.

In addition to this, the new Xbox Insiders update also makes some important improvements in the accessibility field.

“The first round of testing for color-blind filters is launching for users on Xbox Series X|S consoles,” writes Xbox of the update and the feature. “This feature is flighting with the intention of enabling those with color blindness or color vision deficiency to explore more current games as well as titles in the Xbox back catalogue that were previously color blind inaccessible. While some games implement similar filters individually, this new feature applies globally to everything on Xbox Series X|S, including all games, movies, apps, menus, etc. It also supports multiple forms of color blindness, and the filters can be adjusted to your preference without impacting performance, screenshots, or game clips.”

