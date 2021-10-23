Xbox Is Reportedly Working on a New MMO

A new report has come about claiming that Xbox is working on a new massively multiplayer online game, otherwise known as an MMO. The project is in collaboration with Mainframe, which is a studio located primarily out of Finland. And while details are still sparse on this upcoming title, it’s one that seems to fit perfectly with moves that Xbox as a company has been making in recent years.

Publication GamesBeat revealed some of the first details about this new Xbox title this week, which is said to currently be going by the working title Pax Dei. According to the report, Pax Dei is a game that is being developed with the Cloud in mind and is looking to take advantage of this tech in a novel way. Specifically, the game is one that will be accessible through a number of different devices, meaning that whether you’re at home playing on your Xbox Series X or on the go via your mobile device, you should be able to hop in and play. As a whole, this means of experiencing games is something that Xbox has been pushing quite a bit over the years, especially with its xCloud initiative.

“Mainframe was formed by veteran developers in Helsinki and Reykjavík. We’re creating a cloud-native MMO, a vibrant world with new ways to engage and connect with our friends,” says a description on Mainframe’s official website about the early status of the project. “It’s the game of a lifetime.”

The aforementioned report in question went on to say that one of the main aims of Pax Dei is that the game will feature mechanics that scale in different ways depending on where you might currently be playing. For instance, if you’re playing on your phone, it might be more accessible to hop into the world and quickly farm some resources or build-up certain skills. But when you play on PC or console, this is where you would be more likely to engage in gameplay-heavy activities like raids.

