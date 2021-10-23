New Xbox Game Pass Game Will Be One of Its Biggest Yet

A new, upcoming Xbox Game Pass game will be one of its biggest additions to date. Across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds new games each and every week. More often than not, these additions aren’t the biggest and most notable games. However, each year there are plenty of games that fall into this category, like Among Us, which is coming to Xbox consoles on December 14. And when it does, it will be added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one.

At times, Xbox Game Pass has boasted GTA 5 and Minecraft never leaves its library. This is to say, Among Us isn’t the biggest game Xbox Game Pass has ever added, and it’s certainly not by the measurement of budget, but it’s up there as one of the most popular games the subscription service has featured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you somehow need an introduction to Among Us, it actually debuted back in 2018, but it didn’t become one of the most popular games of all time until 2020, when it blew up on Twitch during the pandemic. Developed by InnerSloth, it’s now one of the most played games of all time.

“Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone,” reads an official pitch of the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if Among Us requires Xbox Live Gold. It does, you will either need to couple your Xbox Game Pass subscription with Xbox Live Gold or upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play it.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In other recent Xbox Game Pass news, Micorosft announced that the subscription service is getting a GTA classic later this year. Meanwhile, this week the subscription service added a game that’s not even out yet.