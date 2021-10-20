Xbox Boss Admits What PlayStation Still Does Better

Between the likes of God of War, Uncharted 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Part 2, Bloodborne, Persona 5, and Ghost of Tsushima, some of the best games last generation were PS4 exclusives either made by PlayStation or funded by PlayStation. So far, this generation, some of the best games are also from PlayStation. While Nintendo can make a similar claim, Xbox can’t. Last generation, Xbox hardly had any compelling exclusives. This generation that looks poised to change, or at least Xbox wants it to change.

During a recent interview, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty tipped his hat to PlayStation, its studio system, and the games it makes, particularly the ones that are “tentpole” moments. To this end, Booty admits Xbox is lagging behind, but that’s something he’s trying to change.

“Hats off to Sony, their studio system, and the leaders that they’ve got there, it’s fantastic — you can’t argue with the quality and the craft and the games that they delivered and that they’re working on now. Kudos and hats off to them,” said Booty while Speaking to Kinda Funny Games via GameSpot. “I think there is a certain kind of game that generates an anticipation; it becomes this tentpole moment. It’s a game that fits that intersection of everybody can play and it’s a big world you can inhabit. I think those kind of games are important. And certainly, it’s been a place where we have not been out in front. We haven’t really had the sort of 1:1 with Sony.”

Booty continued:

“I don’t necessarily want to get into, ‘What’s our Uncharted? ‘What’s our Horizon: Zero Dawn?’ ‘What’s our this, what’s our that?’ I don’t think that does anybody any good,” Booty said. “What are those games that have universal themes, that have a big world that people want to get lost in, that have really well-realized characters, and really high production values? That is absolutely what we want to go after.”

As you would expect, Booty didn’t tease how Xbox is planning to compete with Sony and its tentpole games, nor did he hint at what IP will be used to achieve this. That said, if there’s one thing Microsoft has it’s the resources to make these type of games, however, with Xbox Game Pass increasingly pivotal to its operations, it may not necessarily have the appropriate model for these types of games.