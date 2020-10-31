Xbox Series X Loses Launch Window Game Two Weeks Before Release

✖

One Xbox Series X launch window game won’t be available when things get rolling. Microsoft’s latest console will have to make it work without The Ascent after the game was pushed to 2021. Halo Infinite also got a backseat, and the number of exclusives have been cut down even further. This game was supposed to be one of the jewels of the crown in the early Series X era. Well, now Neon Giant needs a bit more time to tune things up along the way. This is becoming sort of common among these big-budget AAA titles. Just this month, Cyberpunk 2077 had to tell it’s legion of fans that the CD Project Red title would have to wait a few more weeks because of polishing time. When 2021 comes around players will be introduced to a free-roaming RPG in a cyberpunk setting. There’s even a four-player co-op mode for those who are interested.

Xbox’s 20/20 program was set up to bring monthly updates to users. There were many games planned to be a part of this initiative and The Ascent was one of those. During an Inside Xbox event earlier this year, Jarret West of the Gaming Marketing team at the brand described the format to IGN.

"Starting with the May 7th episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it 'Xbox 20/20.' These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud,” West explained. “Every month will bring something different. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more details."

Xbox wrote on their blog:

“We’re excited to announce that The Ascent will be available with Xbox Game Pass at launch in 2021. Developed by Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital, The Ascent will target 60 fps and full 4K on the Xbox Series X, offering amazing gameplay performance for the new generations of console players,” they said. “We want to give you The Ascent at the best possible quality so on Xbox Series X consoles you’ll see increased fidelity, Ultra HD support, and improved loading times which will make each thrilling moment in this corporation-run universe feel ever so real.”

