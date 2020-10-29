New PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Game Confirmed

✖

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both slated to release in just under two weeks, another launch title has now been confirmed for both platforms. Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition had previously been announced as an Xbox Series X launch title, but will also arrive on PS5 at launch, as well. The Slayer Edition will feature all of the game's previously released content packs, as well as Jurgen Haider the Witch Hunter, a new playable character. The next-gen version of the game will run in 4K resolution and 60 fps. For those that missed out on the original version of Warhammer: Chaosbane, or those that might have been previously interested, this should present the perfect opportunity!

In addition to the announcement, publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software have also released a brand-new trailer for the game, showcasing Jurgen Haider in action. The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Meet Jurgen Haider, a master of gun and blade, and a zeal for slaying the daemons unmatched by his peers. The Witch Hunter will release alongside a suite of changes and improvements to the core game: • Expanded Bestiary

• New Zones

• Expanded Hub Areas pic.twitter.com/gSYviAG94E — Warhammer: Chaosbane (@WHChaosbane) October 29, 2020

Those that already purchased Warhammer: Chaosbane will be happy to know that the new playable character will also be released as paid DLC for the version of the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, a free patch for that version will bring in some of the new zones and expanded hubs that have been announced for the next-gen versions.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Warhammer: Chaosbane is a hack-and-slash, action-RPG set in the world of the Warhammer franchise. The game was originally released in 2019, and offers players the opportunity to choose from several different character classes. While most gamers planning to buy a PS5 or an Xbox Series X on launch day probably already know which games they'll be picking up, Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition should bolster the variety of options available for both platforms.

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition will release on Xbox Series X/S on November 10th, and on PS5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition? Do you plan on buying the game at launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!