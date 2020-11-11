PlayStation Twitter Account Has the Perfect Response to Xbox Series X Launch

✖

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched today at $500 and $300, respectively. And as would expect, social media was dominated today by the pair of consoles. Adding to this, the official Xbox Twitter account made an official "#XboxLaunchCelebration" post, which garnered not only nearly 87,000 likes but a response from the official PlayStation account. As you would expect, this caught many PlayStation and Xbox fans off guard, especially those that still engage in the classic gamer pastime of console wars.

Replying to the tweet, the official PlayStation Twitter account had the perfect response: Jax's "Friendship" from Mortal Kombat 11. This may not seem like much, but it's considering the history of the two platforms, which has included both taking shots and dunking on each other. Heck, at the start of the last generation, Sony and the PS4 infamously dunked on Xbox One's used games policy with what is widely considered one of the most savage shots in all of console war history.

As expected, the brief interaction between the two platforms earned a lot of attention, praise, and fuzzy feelings. While console war rhetoric is nowhere near as prevalent or vitriolic as it used to be, it's still more common than most think.

You love to see this ❤ Have a great next-generation everyone regardless which platform you're getting! — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 10, 2020

PlayStation responding to Xbox is the biggest W I’ve ever seen — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 10, 2020

In the build-up to the release of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, there's been little brotherly love like this between PlayStation and Xbox, but there's also been way less shots taken at each other compared to previous generations.

The Xbox Series X is now available for $500, while the Xbox Series S is available for $300. Below, you can read more about the former, courtesy of our official review of the console:

"After sinking hours upon hours into the Xbox Series X, it’s evident Microsoft's next-gen console is something special," reads the opening of our review of the machine. "Forget crunching the numbers and pulling up side-by-side comparisons with what it’s competing against and what the Series S looks like – It’s simply got some great ideas built into it, and it’s a significant step up from what we’re used to. Not all of its strengths will be made apparent right away, but it’s clear this is the natural evolution for anyone who’s heard the startup sound of the Xbox One on a daily basis."