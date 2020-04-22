Major Xbox Series X Leak Has Xbox Fans Excited About Halo, Fable, and More

A major Xbox Series X leak has surfaced, and it has fans of the gaming brand excited about the console, the rumored Xbox Lockhart, Halo Infinite, Fable 4, and more. According to a new report, Microsoft is preparing a substantial next-gen Xbox showcase for May, which will presumably replace its E3 2020 show, which was going to happen in June before E3 2020 was canned.

The report comes way of Windows Central, which notes that the event could focus on a few things. For one, it could place a lot of emphasis on Xbox Series X games, which we haven't seen a ton of. This includes Halo Infinite, which will be an Xbox Series X game launch game. In fact, it will probably be the console's biggest launch game. Despite this, we've heard little to nothing of it and haven't even seen gameplay of it yet.

Meanwhile, the outlet also references a new Fable game, which will reportedly not be Fable 4, but a reboot of the franchise. And this makes sense, given that it will be handled by the new team at Playground Games. Unlike Halo Infinite, a new Fable game hasn't been confirmed, but it's heavily rumored to be in development at the aforementioned developer.

In addition to new game reveals, there's also mention of a possible reveal of Xbox Lockhart, the rumored Xbox Series X companion console that will offer next-gen gaming at a fraction of the price. Of course, in order to do this, it will cut back on many of the impressive next-gen specs that make the Xbox Series X so much more powerful than the current Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Of course, all of this information, and the speculation on top it, should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While the source has proven reliable in the past, they've also gotten things wrong as well. Further, even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. For more coverage on the console -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the Xbox system by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.