Free Gift Cards for Xbox Series X Users Awarded by Microsoft

Free gift cards to the Microsoft Store have been awarded to some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users by Microsoft. Unfortunately, there are no free gift cards for Xbox One users. Meanwhile, similar giveaways in the past have been random, and there have been no requirements to meet. This is the majority of cases when Microsoft sends out free gift cards, but it’s not the case this time. This is a precise and select giveaway, and one where a specific requirement needs to be met.

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Any Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S user who pre-ordered the premium or premium upgrade for Forza Horizon 6 is getting a free $5 gift card sent to them by Xbox. It’s currently unclear if the giveaway is complete or if Microsoft still needs to send more codes out, but Xbox users have already started to report receiving the free gift cards.

What Games $5 Gets You on the Xbox Store Right Now

Of course, $5 isn’t the biggest amount of money, but thanks to a new Microsoft Store sale, Xbox users can pick up a variety of noteworthy games with this gift card. In fact, you can get more than one noteworthy game if you spend your money right.

Stories Untold – $0.99

Moonlighter – $1.99

Ruiner – $1.99

Hotline Miami – $2.49

Carrion – $2.99

Loop Hero – $2.99

DuckTales: Remastered – $2.99

Asura’s Wrath – $2.99

XCOM 2 – $2.99

The Swapper – $2.99

Lost Planet 2 – $2.99

Lost Planet 3 – $2.99

Lost Planet – $2.99

Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway – $2.99

Observation – $3.74

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74

Death’s Door – $3.99

The Messenger – $3.99

Weird West – $3.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.49

Two Point Campus – $4.49

Serious Sam Collection – $4.49

Moving Out – $4.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – $4.99

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – $4.99

Dead Rising 2 – $4.99

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 – $4.99

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – $4.99

Of course, there are more Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X games that normally cost $5 or less or are discounted to $5 or less. The list above is just the most noteworthy games in the latter category.

What’s currently not clear is if this gift card needs to be activated within a certain amount of time before it becomes obsolete. Typically, they do, but the window for this is also typically quite generous.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.