Xbox’s Project Scarlett Reveals Official Name and Design

Today, during The Game Awards, Microsoft revealed the official name of its next Xbox, Xbox Series X, which Microsoft has been referring to as the Xbox Scarlett up until now. Beyond this, it also revealed its design, and as you can see via the tweet below, it’s quite bulky. Meanwhile, the system’s controller looks very similar to the Xbox One controller design form.

“For eighteen years and three console generations, the Xbox community has shown us the power both games and fun can have on all of us,” writes Microsoft of the console. “As we enter a new generation of gaming, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games—where worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive and surprising—and where you are at the center of your gaming experience. With the new Xbox Series X, we will realize that vision”

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you. Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

Microsoft continued, talking about the console’s controller:

“Alongside Xbox Series X, we also unveiled the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.”

Xbox Series X will be available holiday 2020.