Gaming

The Internet Reacts to Xbox Series X

Today, Microsoft revealed the next-gen Xbox, which will be called the Xbox Series X. […]

By

Today, Microsoft revealed the next-gen Xbox, which will be called the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date beyond holiday 2020 or a price point, but Microsoft did reveal what the console looks like, revealed some games for it, and also revealed the console’s controller, which looks like the Xbox One controller.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” writes Microsoft of the console. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, there’s a ton of hype, as there always is for the next-gen Xbox. However, many fans aren’t impressed with how the console looks. Of course, once they learn more about what it’s capable of, what games it has, and other salient details, they will likely not care what it looks like, but right now it’s getting roasted on social media and in gaming circles.

“Wow”

“Ugly”

It’s a big boy

It’s fire…. wait

Is that a PC tower?

Not impressed with the name

Tagged:
,

Related Posts