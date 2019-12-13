The Internet Reacts to Xbox Series X

Today, Microsoft revealed the next-gen Xbox, which will be called the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date beyond holiday 2020 or a price point, but Microsoft did reveal what the console looks like, revealed some games for it, and also revealed the console’s controller, which looks like the Xbox One controller.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” writes Microsoft of the console. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

As you would expect, there’s a ton of hype, as there always is for the next-gen Xbox. However, many fans aren’t impressed with how the console looks. Of course, once they learn more about what it’s capable of, what games it has, and other salient details, they will likely not care what it looks like, but right now it’s getting roasted on social media and in gaming circles.

“Wow”

The Xbox x series x. Wow that’s all I gotta say. pic.twitter.com/8l9U90YxMa — Dethnova9 (@dethnova9) December 13, 2019

“Ugly”

That thing is dead ugly. And why is the disc slot at the bottom??? They might as well have just called it the Xbox Third Place and at least been accurate about it. — Evil Avatar (@EvilAvatarNews) December 13, 2019

People say a fridge but dat one person is right it be lookin like a heater Xd — creasedpuddle07 (@creasedpuddle07) December 13, 2019

It’s a big boy

Why is it so big? — Mike Kuhn (@Da_Real_Mikey_K) December 13, 2019

It’s fire…. wait

XBOX SERIES X LOOKS SO FIRE DAWG pic.twitter.com/Ktau2SsDbQ — 🌺Alex (@ArchrTV) December 13, 2019

Is that a PC tower?

the new xbox series x is literally just a pc tower #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/PByTsAVJR3 — vinny ⎝・ ͜つ・⎠ (@vincanz0) December 13, 2019

To me it looks like the xbox one cross-bred with a computer tower lol — kimakat3 (@starfallingpie) December 13, 2019

Not impressed with the name