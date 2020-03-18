Xbox Series X Release Date Revealed [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Xbox’s Larry Hryb has now come out to say that, in fact, this release date was “inaccurately listed” and the Xbox Series X is, instead, still launching Holiday 2020.

An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020 — Larry Hryb 🦉✨ (@majornelson) March 18, 2020

Original: Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series X‘s release date. More specifically, Xbox’s official website has updated, and at the bottom of its Xbox Series X page, it notes that the next-gen console will be releasing Thanksgiving 2020. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this simply means Thanksgiving week or whether it means November 26. Whatever the case, it’s a more specific release date than the previous holiday 2020 release window, and confirms that the console will release this November.

Microsoft has not made an official announcement about the release date, suggesting it was not planning on revealing this information in this manner. That said, it’s important to note that while India, New Zealand, Australia, and other region-specific versions of the official Xbox website say Thanksigiving 2020, the US version of the website still reads as Holiday 2020. Meanwhile, other versions of the website read as “End of 2020.”

It’s also worth pointing out that The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has been told by sources that the release date for the console is still holiday 2020. Of course, this doesn’t mean any of the information above is inaccurate, but it does confirm that at the very least it was a mistake.

UPDATE: Sources tell me the Xbox Series X release date is unchanged and still “Holiday 2020.” There is no announcement today about a release date. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 18, 2020

The news comes on the back of PS5’s big reveal today, which not only revealed the PlayStation console’s specs, but revealed new information about the console’s backwards compatibility support, which sounds limited, at least in comparison to the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X is poised to release this November. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the next-gen machine by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, earlier this week Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X’s full specs, which reveal that the console is packing an incredible level of power. Meanwhile, Microsoft also recently revealed a host of new Xbox Series X controller features.

As for other salient details like price point and launch lineup, these remain a mystery. That said, if you’re hungry for more news on the latter, be sure to check out article for every confirmed Xbox Series X game so far.

