Xbox Series X and S Consoles Are Getting Yet Another Price Increase

Xbox has today announced that it’s increasing the price of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles once again. Over the past year, the cost of manufacturing tech products has skyrocketed as a result of shortages tied to components. These shortages have already forced Xbox to significantly increase the retail price of its hardware far beyond what it was when the consoles launched in 2020. Now, Xbox is preparing to make yet another change in cost that will go into effect in a little over one month.

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Detailed on the Xbox website today, it was revealed that the price for 512GB Xbox consoles will be going up by $100, while 1TB models will increase by $150. Fortunately, these new price spikes won’t be happening right away, as they’ll instead begin on August 1st. As such, anyone looking to buy an Xbox console has a little over a month to get one at a slightly lower cost.

Here’s what these changes will result in Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles soon retailing for:

Xbox Series S 512GB – $499

Xbox Series S 1TB – $599

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital – $749

Xbox Series X 1TB Standard – $799

In a time when Xbox has already been struggling to sell Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, these continually rising prices seem to be dooming any potential bounceback for the company in this generation. In fact, for Xbox to keep increasing the cost of its hardware in this manner all but proves that it’s finding more value in breaking even on the units that it does sell rather than selling consoles at a high rate.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding Xbox and its pricing difficulties, though, is tied to the upcoming Project Helix console. Earlier this year, Xbox announced the first details of its next-gen Xbox console, which is seemingly poised to release in 2027. Assuming that this trajectory is still in play, it looks as though Project Helix is going to retail for far more than $1,000 when it does launch. Such a price for the platform would potentially be a death sentence, as it’s hard to believe that many would look to buy Helix at this value when Xbox Series X and S have already struggled to sell this generation for a fraction of the cost.

Still, Xbox isn’t alone in its need to continue increasing costs. Valve announced earlier this week that its long-awaited Steam Machine will finally begin shipping this month at a baseline price of $1,049. Other tech giants such as PlayStation, Apple, and Nintendo have also been forced to increase prices, with more potentially on the horizon.

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